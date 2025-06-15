As President Donald Trump’s birthday parade kicked off to sparse crowds and muted enthusiasm, all eyes were on those in Trump’s inner circle who managed to make an appearance (those who didn’t included his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner).

Trump looking absolutely inconsolable at his fascist-themed 79th birthday party which no one turned up to other than those who had to because he's their boss. pic.twitter.com/3BqYLrn8f0 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 14, 2025

Commenters on social media were quick to note that at several points throughout the parade, First Lady Melania Trump appeared to almost be dozing off, or at least resting her eyes at multiple intervals.

At the very least, she looked incredibly bored, as did Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Seated between them, Trump looked disappointed or disconcerted—whatever he was feeling, the sour expression on his face suggested it was not an overly positive emotion. ADVERTISEMENT

they're having a hard time hiding their boredom pic.twitter.com/jXMrB9fA2F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2025

Nearby on the stage, cameras caught Secretary of State Marco Rubio yawning as he leaned back in his chair while watching the $45 million proceedings go by.

Attendees in the crowd were likely incredibly bored, too. As The New York Times reported, there were no speakers along the parade route, resulting in videos where the parade is so quiet all that can be heard is the squeaking of tanks as they roll down the street.

As a result of the lack of speakers, attendees began leaving soon after the parade ended, meaning many missed Trump’s speech, which the Times noted was on the shorter side.