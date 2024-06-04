Melania, Barron Trump Pictured for First Time Since Trump Verdict–With Luggage
Melania Trump and son Barron were seen briefly on Tuesday–piles of luxury luggage in tow–as they exited Trump Tower, marking the first time the pair have been seen since Donald’s guilty verdict in his hush money trial last week, according to the New York Post. The outlet, who published exclusive photos of the pair, said Melania “kept her head down” as she exited Trump Tower and jumped into a Secret Service SUV, with Barron, 18, behind her. The Post noted at least seven Louis Vuitton bags were loaded into the vehicle, along with several garment bags emblazoned with Barron’s initials. The pair were headed to an estate in Bedminster, the Post reported. The former first lady has remained silent over the course of the historic trial of her husband and did not appear at court in support Donald. She has remained that way since he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Donald, however, did speak on her behalf Sunday in an appearance on Fox News, claiming, “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her,” adding that “in many ways, it’s tougher on” his family than it is on him.