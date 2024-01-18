Melania Bids Goodbye to Mom as Donald Skips Trial to Attend Funeral
‘BELOVED MOMMY’
Donald and Melania Trump mourned Amalija Knavs in a private funeral at a Palm Beach church on Thursday morning. Melania delivered a heartfelt seven-minute eulogy as she bid goodbye to her “beloved mommy,” calling her an inspiration, a role model, and a “beacon of love and luxury in our lives.” Knavs, a Slovenian-American immigrant, passed away on Jan. 9 at age 78. The Trumps were accompanied by Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs, as well as Donald Trump’s adult children and their partners. Their 17-year-old son, Barron, dwarfed his father at 6 foot 7 inches tall, a height that the former president attributed to the late Amalija’s cooking. He also praised his mother-in-law during his victory speech after the Iowa caucuses earlier this week. Trump’s appearance at the funeral comes in lieu of attending the third day of his defamation trial against the writer E. Jean Carroll in New York. He previously attacked the presiding judge as a “nasty man” for refusing to delay the proceedings for him.