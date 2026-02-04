Melania Confronted Over Plugging Movie During Freed Hostages Meeting

Melania Trump used a White House meeting with two freed Israeli-American hostages to plug her new movie as bad reviews continue to plague her box office debut.

The often media-shy first lady allowed reporters into the White House Blue Room on Wednesday as she hosted Keith and Aviva Siegel, who were captured by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

First lady Melania Trump meets with Keith Siegel (L) and Aviva Siegel (R) in the Blue Room of the White House on February 04, 2026 in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Aviva Siegel was released from Gaza after 51 days, during Joe Biden’s presidency, while Keith Siegel spent a painful 484 days captive before finally being released 12 days into Donald Trump’s second term.

During the White House meeting, the first lady recounted Aviva seeing her in New York last January, seeking help for her husband.

“It was captured on camera and available to see in my new film, Melania,” she said. “It was very emotional.”

President Donald Trump, pictured with first lady Melania Trump at the world premiere of her documentary on January 29, has been desperately promoting the movie that brought in just $7 million in its opening weekend despite Amazon's $75 million spent on it. Taylor Hill/WireImage

But things got a little awkward when a reporter asked her if she felt it was appropriate to use an official White House event to promote her film.

“It is not promotion,” she clapped back.

“We are here celebrating the release of the hostages; of Aviva and Keith. They were in Washington, D.C., and they said they would like to come over to thank me and to give hugs. There’s nothing to do with promotion.”

Things took an even edgier turn when a reporter then asked the first lady about the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling for his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, to be moved to a high-security prison.

“What do you want to happen?” the reporter asked, resulting in staff moving swiftly to end the press conference.

Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend (and now wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“We are here to celebrate the release and the life of these two incredible people,” she replied as the media were ushered out. “Let’s honor that”.

The plug for Melania Trump’s movie comes almost a week after it debuted globally on Jan. 30, prompting a barrage of scathing reviews, including one from the Daily Beast that described it as an “abomination.”

The movie brought in $7.1 million in its opening weekend despite the $75 million investment of Jeff Bezos’ Amazon. Trump and his allies have been actively trying to tout it since.

The Siegal’s plight was captured in the documentary, with one scene showing Melania comforting Aviva when she breaks down in tears and declaring: “I will always use my influence and power to fight for those in need.”

The first lady and Keith Siegel, who was freed from Hamas captivity on February 1, 2025, after spending 484 days in captivity. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

At the end of the documentary, a series of title cards lists her accomplishments as first lady, including one that says, “Melania Trump played a key role in securing the release of Keith Siegel after 484 days as a hostage in Gaza, just 12 days after the inauguration.”

The first lady said Aviva presented her with two handbooks about Keith as a gift when they met in New York last year.

“When I came home that evening, I gave it to my husband and informed him of the situation,” she told reporters.