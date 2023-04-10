Melania Breaks Cover for First Time Since Husband’s Arrest

Read it at The New York Post
Melania Trump was spotted in public for the first time since her husband’s arrest—joining the former president for an Easter brunch at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, an apparent annual tradition for the pair. Video posted to Instagram shows fellow diners in the property’s ballroom greeting them with a standing ovation, according to the New York Post. Melania also made her first public statement in nearly a week Sunday, refusing to address Trump’s arrest but tweeting simply: “Happy Easter!”