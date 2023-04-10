CHEAT SHEET
    Melania Breaks Cover for First Time Since Husband’s Arrest

    WHERE’S SHE BEEN?

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    U.S. President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump

    Reuters/Leah Mills

    Melania Trump was spotted in public for the first time since her husband’s arrest—joining the former president for an Easter brunch at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, an apparent annual tradition for the pair. Video posted to Instagram shows fellow diners in the property’s ballroom greeting them with a standing ovation, according to the New York Post. Melania also made her first public statement in nearly a week Sunday, refusing to address Trump’s arrest but tweeting simply: “Happy Easter!”

