Melania Finds a Baffling New Way to Work From Home

Melania Trump will be making history next week as the first sitting first lady to preside over the United Nations’ Security Council.

She will take up the gavel on March 2 to emphasize education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace, according to her office, as members focus on education, technology, peace, and security.

The U.N. headquarters located in New York City is a convenient commute for the first lady, who spends much of her time at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

First Lady Melania Trump, pictured listening to debate at the U.N. in September, will preside over the U.N. Security Council on March 2, making her her the first sitting first lady to do so. Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

She will be joined there by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz and members of the U.N. National Security Council.

It comes as the first lady has focused some of her time in the second Trump term on pushing to reunite children from war-torn Ukraine with their families, including corresponding with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the effort.

She has also used her “Be Best” campaign to support an initiative called Fostering the Future to secure educational opportunities for children in foster care.

But the first lady, who does not reside at the White House this go-round, has been in the spotlight in recent weeks largely to promote her new documentary, Melania, for which Amazon paid her $40 million.

Trump has taken to calling her a “movie star” to plug her movie in a series of speeches and remarks, including at his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The first lady’s historic appearance at the U.N. comes as the president, 79, continues to disparage the global organization.

He repeatedly blasts it for the teleprompter not working at the start of his address before the General Assembly in September.

Just last week, the president also ranted about the escalator stopping abruptly as he and the first lady were entering the U.N. headquarters ahead of his speech.

The topic came up once again, five months later, when the president held the first meeting of his so-called “Board of Peace” last week.

It was created as part of his plan to secure and rebuild Gaza, but Trump has already suggested it would be much more.

Some close U.S. allies have rejected membership, citing concerns that Trump is trying to use it to commandeer the U.N.’s role.