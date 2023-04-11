Melania Hits Back at ‘Assumptions’ About Her View of Trump’s Indictment
FIRING BACK
After a conspicuous silence on her husband’s indictment, Melania Trump fired back Tuesday at any “assumptions” being made about her. The former first lady was notably absent from Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan as well as his speech at Mar-a-Lago denouncing his charges, causing many speculate she was, understandably, upset over the allegation that he cheated on her with a porn star who he then paid off. “News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author's claims,” read a tweet from an account named the Office of Melania Trump. “We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.” Neither tweet mentioned Melania’s actual views on her husband’s arrest but the pair were seen together at Mar-a-Lago’s Easter brunch on Sunday.