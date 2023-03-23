Melania ‘Happy’ Chilling at Mar-a-Lago in a State of Unreality: Report
‘SHE REMAINS ANGRY’
Melania Trump continues to be her best and really not care at Mar-a-Lago, choosing to ignore the looming shadow of her husband’s impending criminal indictment, according to a People exclusive published Thursday. Insiders close to the former first lady described her disinterest in bothering with vexing matters like, say, “reality,” with one “social source” telling the magazine, “Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband.” Underneath it all, Melania reportedly “remains angry” about Donald Trump’s alleged role in a $130,000 hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, the source said. “She doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight,” the person explained, adding that the couple live separately and keep their distance from one another on the estate. All the better to help Melania, 52, keep “her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends,” according to the source.