Melania ‘Livid’ at Trump’s Legal Team in Sex Abuse Case: NYT
STANDING BY HER MAN
While Melania Trump has remained silent since her husband was found liable of sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll case, The New York Times reports that she privately cast doubt on Carroll’s allegations and expressed frustration with her husband’s legal team. The former first lady was “particularly skeptical” of the case, questioning why Carroll could not remember the exact date she said Trump sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store dressing room, the Times reports, citing two unnamed sources familiar with her remarks. She was also reportedly “livid” when she watched Trump’s deposition in the case—but not at him, for, among other things, confusing Carroll for his ex-wife. Instead, she is said to have privately railed against her husband’s legal team for not raising more objections.