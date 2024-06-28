Melania Nowhere to Be Seen as Trump Arrives for Biden Debate
I DON’T REALLY CARE
Former President Donald Trump touched down in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon, sans his loving wife, who is expected to be a no-show at this evening’s presidential debate. Melania was once a fixture at Trump’s debates, attending all of them in 2016 and 2020, but has all but ghosted her husband as he takes another run at the White House. When reporters asked her in March what her involvement with his campaign would be, she told them vaguely: “Stay tuned.” Since then, she has failed to make a single appearance alongside him along the campaign trail or at his criminal hush money trial in New York. Though it remains unlikely, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former senior adviser to the former first lady and author of the 2020 tell-all Melania and Me, took to X less than three hours before the expected start of the debate to post that she believes Melanie “will escort her husband this evening.” In stark contrast, it was confirmed earlier in the day that first lady Jill Biden was in the city to support her own husband, touching down at an air reserve base there on Air Force Two around 4:30 p.m. local time.