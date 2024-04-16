Melania Privately Trashes Trump Trial as a ‘Disgrace’: Report

Despite skipping her husband’s New York criminal trial, Melania Trump reportedly believes the prosecution is a “disgrace” that may interfere with his presidential campaign. Citing a person with direct knowledge of her comments, The New York Times reported that Melania believes the ongoing hush-money criminal trial is unfair—after long brushing it off as “his problem.” This weekend, she’s expected to express support for Trump at an event for the Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. The trial centers around a sensitive subject for the former first lady: Trump’s alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels about their alleged affair. After news of the alleged affair—which would have taken place just four months after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron—broke, she canceled a trip to Davos, Switzerland, with her husband. “At the end of the day, she can make or break his candidacy,” Melania’s former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said. “And at the end of the day, she could probably make or break him.”
