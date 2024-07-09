Melania Raises $1.4 Million for Her Hubby at Penthouse Fundraiser
THANKS, HONEY
Melania Trump dipped a rare toe into her husband’s presidential campaign on Monday night by holding a fundraiser in her Trump Tower penthouse that reportedly raked in $1.4 million. The event was hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that says it is “dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies.” Among the attendees were former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, and former Trump cabinet member Richard Grenell among other high-powered donors. Grenell, who won the Log Cabin Republican’s Game Changer Award in 2021, wrote on X, “@MELANIATRUMP opened her NYC Penthouse tonight to raise money for @LogCabinGOP. It’s the first campaign event ever held at the Trump residence. And we raised $1.4 million in one night. Our goal is to get 50% of the gay vote for Donald Trump.” Melania previously hosted the group at the Trump Mar-a-Lago estate in April, according to Newsweek. As she was wooing donors on Monday night, Donald Trump was calling into Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, according to the Daily Mail.