Melania Remains Conspicuously Silent Following Trump’s Guilty Verdict

As Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. stood in support of their father, Donald Trump, at the courthouse where he was standing trial earlier this month, a reporter could be heard shouting distinctly, “Where’s Melania?”

It’s a question that echoed around the courtroom for weeks as Trump endured day after day in Manhattan criminal court, accused–and on Thursday, found guilty–of falsifying business records in order to cover up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the lead up to the 2016 election.

Over the six-week trial, the former president was repeatedly asked—and always ignored the question—“Where’s Melania?”

All of Trump’s adult children–with the notable exception of Ivanka and 18-year-old Barron–appeared at the trial. And even though she never showed her face at the proceedings, Ivanka still posted a four-word message on Instagram Thursday night in support of her father: “I love you Dad.”

Hours later, Melania still has yet to speak out.

“Every member of Donald Trump’s immediate family has now expressed support for him, showing up at the courthouse or, in Ivanka’s case, posting on social media,” Washington Correspondent for NY Mag Olivia Nuzzi noted on X Thursday.

“The exception is Melania Trump, who never attended the trial and has said nothing about today’s guilty verdict.”

In the hours following her husband’s historic conviction, social media lit up with theories of where the former first lady might be: Hopping on a plane out of Mar-a-Lago? Popping the champagne? Heading into hiding?

On April 26, speaking outside the courtroom, Trump wished his wife a happy birthday, while bemoaning the fact he can’t be with her due to his court appearance. The trial, of course, centers around Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels—which occurred while he was married to Melania.

The former president’s wife has been a notable no-show not just at the trial, but elsewhere—her absence raised eyebrows when Trump took part in a Mother’s Day lunch at Mar-a-Lago on May 12 without her.

Melania’s recent public comments are also vague at best. On Memorial Day, she paid tribute to “the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Their selfless acts of courage will forever be remembered and honored.”

And on Mother’s Day, despite the no-show at the Trump event, she did release a statement that could be interpreted as being about her own situation.

“Mothers are the cornerstone of a flourishing society. I take great pride in embracing this responsibility. And, although nothing makes me prouder than the relationship I have built with my son, only a mother knows that some of our efforts remain unnoticed,” she wrote.

“Motherhood exists as the bedrock of the American family, and mothers tend to wear several hats: emotional support, inspirational growth, health, love, humor, education, and more. We strive to provide our children with the building blocks to create meaningful relationships, plus the tools to eventually grow into mindful adults who thrive.

“When moms are healthy, our communities are too.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.