Melania Spills on Barron’s First-Year Living Situation at NYU
MAMA’S BOY
Melania Trump has revealed that Barron Trump is calling Trump Tower home for his first year of college at New York University. “I could not say I’m an empty nester,” Melania said in a rare sit-down interview with Fox News that aired Thursday. “I don't feel that way.” She later added that her 18-year-old son’s decision to attend NYU in his hometown—where he lived until 2016, when he moved to Washington and later to Mar-a-Lago in South Florida—was his choice to make. “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that,” Melania said. The towering 6-foot-9 teenager enrolled in NYU’s Stern School of Business on Sept. 4, breaking a family tradition of attending Ivy League institutions. His father famously graduated from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. Melania said Barron, her only child, is “enjoying his college days” so far. She added, “I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18-, 19-year-old child.”