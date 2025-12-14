Melania Stares Blankly While Trump Lectures on Holiday Decorations

First Lady Melania Trump could only stare into space as her husband recounted the less-than-glowing reviews of her holiday decorations from Christmases past.

The first lady, 55, stared blankly next to Trump, 79, as he delivered remarks at the White House on Sunday—and took credit for the Christmas decorations this year.

Melania Trump gave less than three minutes to the delivery of the tree this year. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“Melania did all of these decorations, and she’s gotten great reviews. The first year, year one, she did the trees, they were white and they were so beautiful. And the fake news hit her hard. The next year, they were red. Gorgeous red. They hit her hard. The next year, they were another color. They hit her,” he said.

“I said, ‘Baby, do me a favor. Do me a favor. Make the trees green. Let ‘em just be green. It’s so beautiful. Let it be great.’ Anyway, she has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen, and nobody has ever gotten reviews like this for the White House,” he went on.

There is a Lego Trump in this year’s decorations. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Melania later stepped up to the podium to sympathize with the families of victims in the Brown University and Australia shootings, as well as encourage White House guests to enjoy the holiday decorations.

“I would like that you enjoy today the White House. It’s a special place, and we have a Santa visiting today. I hope you saw him, and if not, go to visit him in the Green Room, the family room, game room. He’s waiting for you. You could take pictures and maybe whisper to him what you would like to have as a present for Christmas,” she said.

The Slovenian-born first lady’s warm holiday remarks may surprise those who remember the leaked 2018 recording in which she was overheard telling an aide, “I’m working my a-- off at Christmas stuff. You know, who gives a f— about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it right?”

Earlier this month, Mrs. Trump revealed that the 2025 theme for holiday decorations is “Home is Where the Heart is”—apparently inspired by her own noticeable absence from the White House, where she spent just 14 days during the first 108 days of her husband’s second term, according to The New York Times.

The first lady was not in D.C. much during the first 108 days of the presidency. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks