Melania Surfaces to Revel in Lavishly Sucking Up to Dictator

First Lady Melania Trump has remained out of sight for much of her husband’s second term, but she appears thrilled about “Excellency” Xi Jinping’s state visit to Washington later this week.

The first lady skipped Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing in May. More recently, she was absent from the Republican midterm convention in Dallas and the president’s visit this month to Ireland.

But on Wednesday she’ll be there to roll out the red carpet for Xi and the first lady of China’s visit to the White House for an official State Visit.

And she seemed unusually enthusiastic about the prospect, using the word “Excellency” eight times in a gushing nine-paragraph press release revealing her involvement in the visit.

The first lady’s office announced details of the upcoming extravaganza on Monday, which includes a welcome ceremony and State Dinner.

First lady Melania Trump did not join her husband for his visit to Beijing in May, but she did join him on a visit during his first term, as pictured here on November 8, 2017. JONATHAN ERNST/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Melania and Madame Peng Liyuan will visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art, and the two couples will sip tea in the White House Red Room during the trip.

On Wednesday, the president will head to Joint Base Andrews to welcome Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan in person ahead of the high-stakes summit. U.S. presidents rarely greet foreign leaders on the tarmac, instead waiting for them to arrive at the White House.

Trump also greeted Vladimir Putin on the tarmac for their summit in Alaska last year.

President Barack Obama welcomed Pope Francis in 2015, and President George W. Bush greeted Pope Benedict XVI in 2008 when each arrived in the U.S. while they were in office.

But the unusual move for the president to go to the airbase is just the first in a series of elaborate steps the Trumps are taking out for the Chinese leader’s visit.

First Lady Melania Trump's appearances have been infrequent during her husband's second term, but she has shown up for some of the bigger events, including at President Donald Trump's side for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix Race in Washington, D.C. in August. Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

On Thursday, the president and first lady will host a State Arrival Ceremony honoring Xi and Peng at the White House. It will take place on the South Lawn, State Floor and in the Rose Garden, with some 479 military personnel from every branch of the U.S. military taking part.

The ceremony will include the Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon leading a national flag display with the U.S. and Chinese flags as the arrival begins. The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets will also perform on the South Portico as the Trumps welcome the Chinese leader.

This will be followed by the U.S. Marine Band playing the national anthems for both the U.S. and China on the State Floor before both world leaders give remarks.

The welcome ceremony will also include a Presidential Salute on the South Lawn and a Military Review in the Rose Garden. It will conclude with a military flyover featuring a B-2 Spirit bomber and four F-22 Raptors, the first lady’s office revealed.

Melania Trump and the Chinese first lady will then head ot the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art following the ceremony.

On Thursday evening, the president and first lady will welcome the Chinese first couple back to the White House at the North Portico for a State Dinner in the East Room.

Trump has already complained about not being able to host Xi in his ballroom as the construction on the project continues.

The visit concludes on Friday when the president and first lady will greet Xi and Peng back at the White House for tea in the Red Room. The four will then travel ot the National Archives to view records before the Chinese president and first lady depart.

Xi's last visit to the White House was for an official state visit when President Barack Obama was still in office in September 2015. Gary Cameron/Reuters

The last time Xi was at the White House was more than a decade ago, when he was hosted by then-President Barack Obama for an official state visit.

While the first lady did not join her husband for his visit to Beijing earlier this year, she did travel with him to China during his first term in late 2017, where the couple did participate in a welcome ceremony and state dinner.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend an observance ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., September 11, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

While Melania has been largely absent from much of her husband’s second term, she did most recently appear beside him for the ceremony commemorating 9/11 at the Pentagon to mark 25 years since the terror attack.

She also traveled to North Carolina last week, a rare official visit by her, as part of her Be Best initiative. Last month, the first lady attended the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C. She also spoke at an event at the White House just days before the big race. It was her first public appearance in more than a month.

President Donald Trump poses for a picture with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

The president traveled to China for a lavish visit where he was welcomed with an elaborate ceremony and a state banquet in the Great Hall of the People.

While other members of the Trump family, like the president’s son Eric, were in attendance, the first lady was noticeably absent from the carefully orchestrated affair.