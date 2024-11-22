Melania Trump Announces Familiar Name as Her Chief of Staff

Longtime Melania Trump aide Haley Harrison has been promoted to be her chief of staff, the former first lady’s office announced on X Friday. “Mrs. Harrison has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady’s team over the past seven years,” read the statement. “She has a strong understanding of White House operations, and as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Harrison will oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government.” Harrison was named in President-elect Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling of classified documents case, reported ABC News in 2023. Named as Trump Aide 1 in the case, Harrison texted another Trump aide about moving the classified documents out of the business center at Mar-a-Lago to make more room for staff to work. “There is still a little room in the shower where his other stuff is,” Harrison allegedly wrote to another staffer. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump on the classified documents case, is expected to wind down the investigation before Trump takes office. Melania’s former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in July and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

