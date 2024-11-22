Politics

Melania Trump Announces Familiar Name as Her Chief of Staff

CHRISTMAS READY

Hayley Harrison, one of the former first lady’s aides, was announced for the role on Friday.

Grace Harrington
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

melania-tease_ifdzud
ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP via Getty Images

Longtime Melania Trump aide Haley Harrison has been promoted to be her chief of staff, the former first lady’s office announced on X Friday. “Mrs. Harrison has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady’s team over the past seven years,” read the statement. “She has a strong understanding of White House operations, and as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Harrison will oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government.” Harrison was named in President-elect Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling of classified documents case, reported ABC News in 2023. Named as Trump Aide 1 in the case, Harrison texted another Trump aide about moving the classified documents out of the business center at Mar-a-Lago to make more room for staff to work. “There is still a little room in the shower where his other stuff is,” Harrison allegedly wrote to another staffer. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump on the classified documents case, is expected to wind down the investigation before Trump takes office. Melania’s former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in July and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Read it at X
Grace Harrington

Grace Harrington

Breaking News Intern

grace.harrington@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsTrump Gave Matt Gaetz a Dose of Reality in Call Before Dropping AG Bid
Zachary Folk
politicsNancy Mace Is Rapidly Becoming One of the Worst People in the Country
The Daily Beast
mediaJon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet
Matt Wilstein
mediaMegyn Kelly’s ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown Has Entered Its Physical Comedy Era
Philippe Naughton
mediaRachel Maddow Takes Pay Cut With MSNBC’s Future in Jeopardy
Grace Harrington