Melania Trump Attacks Impeachment Witness Over ‘Barron’ Wordplay
First lady Melania Trump used her official Twitter account to lash out at Stanford professor Pamela Karlan for daring to mention her son Barron’s name during her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday. “Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” Karlan testified. “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”
In response, the first lady tweeted, “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.” In a separate statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said, “Only in the minds of crazed liberals is it funny to drag a 13-year-old child into the impeachment nonsense,” adding, illogically, “Hunter Biden is supposedly off-limits according to liberals, but a 13-year-old boy is fair game. Disgusting.”
Later in the hearing, Karlan apologized for her comments, saying, “I wish the president would apologize obviously for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.”