Melania Trump Begins White House Staff Recruitment in Possible Sign of Return to D.C.

Melania Trump is getting some serious Wall Street help setting up the East Wing the second time around.

John Rogers, an executive vice president at Goldman Sachs, will advise the soon-to-be first lady during the transition after her husband’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, according to a report.

Liz Hoffman, business and finance editor at Semafor, revealed the appointment of the Goldman Sachs vet, who also reportedly served as an adviser on personnel and ceremonial matters to FLOTUS during her first term.

Rogers is chairman of the board of the White House Historical Association and the Atlantic Council. He is also chairman emeritus of the National Museum of National History at the Smithsonian Institution.

Rogers also served as chief of staff to four Goldman Sachs CEOs.

It’s unclear if the recruitment efforts mean that Trump will return full-time to the White House. She currently resides in New York City, as her son Barron attends New York University.

During the first administration, Trump delayed her move to Washington D.C. to allow Barron to finish his school year.

When she did relocate to the nation’s capital, she was a rare presence in the East Wing. Trump reportedly only visited her East Wing office twice and aides used it as a “swag room” where they wrapped gifts.

She was said to spend most of her time in the family residence and met guests and VIPs in the “Map Room” near the elevator.

She initiated extensive renovations to make the White House compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and, in moves that courted controversy, she revamped the White House Rose Garden and installed a tennis pavilion to make a space for future first families.

The Trump campaign has been contacted for comment.

