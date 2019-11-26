Melania Trump Booed by Children at Youth Opioid Summit in Baltimore

First Lady Melania Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos from a large group of children on Tuesday when she was introduced to give a speech at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Baltimore, Maryland.

The crowd, which already appeared somewhat restless, broke out into loud jeers (and a mix of cheers) when Mrs. Trump took the stage ahead of her speech.

As the audience, made up of more than 2,500 middle and high school students, rained down boos upon the first lady for an extended period of time, the event’s host appeared to try to regain control.

After he lectured the crowd for a bit, Mrs. Trump took to the podium to deliver her prepared remarks, only to experience more sporadic booing and a general hum of commotion.

The harsh reception that the first lady received in Baltimore, even from children, comes after her husband President Donald Trump’s repeated description of the city as a rat-infested hellhole.