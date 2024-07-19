Melania Trump made a rare public appearance Thursday night at the Republican National Convention as an apparent show of support for husband Donald Trump—but broke with decades of tradition by declining to speak at the event.

Melania appeared from backstage and walked onto the convention floor as the choral symphony by Ludwig Van Beethoven—Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125—played on the loudspeakers. Her stately introduction stood in stark contrast with the previous speaker, the professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, who ripped his shirt off in a particularly bombastic display.

Melania was then followed up by a lively Kid Rock performance afterwards.

She had earlier been pictured backstage alongside Trump by The New York Times as the former president met her upon arrival.

Melania moved towards the VIP box solo, where she was sandwiched between vice presidential pick J.D. Vance and Trump’s second son, Eric.

The former first lady spoke in both 2020 and 2016. She was accused of borrowing from Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech in her first appearance in 2016.

On CNN, Kaitlan Collins, citing sources, said “they tried really hard to get her to give a speech tonight,” adding that “several people personally appealed to her and she had no interest in doing so.”

Melania sat stoically in the VIP box and did not appear to mingle with the family gathered at the event. She appeared to be a mix of seriousness and smiles as she waited for husband Donald to take the stage. Barron Trump was not in attendance.

As Kid Rock raged on, Melania remained seated, despite the rest of the family giving him a standing ovation.

Melania has been notably absent from the 2024 campaign trail, making only a few private appearances. She released a statement after the attempted assassination attempt of Trump last weekend, decrying political violence while giving fans some insight into her very personal life.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of a devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband,” she wrote.

On stage, Trump noted Melania’s presence and even suggested her words had become part of the “Republican platform.”

“Melania, thank you very much,” Trump said. “You also did something beautiful, a letter to America calling for national unity.” He said her note “really took the Republican party by surprise.”

“It captivated so many.”