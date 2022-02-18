Melania Trump Calls Media ‘Dream Killers’ for Accurately Reporting Her Murky Fundraising
NOT HAPPY
Melania Trump is pretty upset about accurate media reports on an investigation into one of her supposed charity fundraisers. Last week, it was reported by The New York Times that a “high tea” event hosted by the former first lady is being investigated by officials in Florida after promising proceeds to a charity that doesn’t appear to exist in the state. On Friday, Trump lashed out with a statement that condemned the media for keeping tabs on what she’s up to. “The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner,” Trump wrote. “That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support. Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers. They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me.” Regular tickets to tea with Trump started at $3,000 and went up to $50,000 for VIPS. It’s not stated how much of the money is intended for charity.