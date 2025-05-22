Melania Trump Charging Fans $25 to Listen to AI Version of Her Voice for Seven Hours

Melania Trump is charging fans $25 to buy her new audiobook, which is narrated by an artificial intelligence version of her voice.

The release, touted as a “new frontier” in publishing by the first lady, is a seven-hour narration of her New York Times best-selling memoir, Melania.

Trump, 55, stated on X that the production is “narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice,” and boasted that the release marks the “future of publishing.”

Her announcement comes after the Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast service Audible announced it will offer publishers the option to choose from more than 100 AI-generated voices that span several languages.

The Melania audiobook, which is only available in English for now, is the latest money-making scheme from the first lady. About two weeks before her husband’s return to the White House in January, Amazon announced an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump.”

A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING

I am honored to bring you Melania – The AI Audiobook – narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice.



Let the future of publishing begin.



— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 22, 2025

“We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have,” she later told Fox & Friends of the production, directed by alleged sexual harasser Brett Ratner.

Amazon reportedly forked over $40 million for the licensing rights to the fly-on-the-wall documentary. The first lady’s $MELANIA coin was unveiled on Jan. 19, a day before her husband’s inauguration. Her memecoin has a market cap over well over $150,000, according to CoinGecko.

She is said to have taken a hands-on approach to her latest venture.

“Melania Trump is breaking new ground in publishing with Melania: The Audiobook, created entirely with artificial intelligence,” a blurb on the first lady’s official site reads.

“The narrator is an AI-generated replica of Melania Trump’s voice, created under Mrs. Trump’s direction and supervision.”

“I am proud to be at the forefront of publishing’s new frontier—the intersection of artificial intelligence technology and audio," Trump told Fox News Digital.

The book, which runs for seven hours and one minute, was developed with ElevenLabs AI, founded in 2022 by Google and Palantir alum Mati Staniszewski.

Melania Trump’s memoir became a bestseller when it went on sale in October. Kent J. Edwards/Reuters

His company also offers users the chance to grill an AI Charles Darwin on human consciousness and a tech version of Aristotle on his philosophies.

Trump said she and the team developed “an AI-generated replica of my voice under strict supervision, which will establish an unforgettable connection with my personal story, in multiple languages for listeners worldwide.”

Staniszewski, who has also brought Darth Vader’s voice to Fortnite, told Fox Digital: “We look forward to helping bring this book to the public in many other languages, in Mrs. Trump’s own voice, soon.”

The audiobook is the latest moneymaking venture from the first lady. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

New Yorkers can expect to see Trump’s face plastered all over Times Square soon to plug the audiobook. Billboards will also appear in Los Angeles and Miami.

The Times Square ad will feature a video. In it, Trump introduces the book by saying: “My story, my perspective, the truth.”

The first lady’s memoir, released last year, is full of wild revelations about her life. It consequently soared to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list, as well as debuting on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction bestseller list.