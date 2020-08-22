Melania Trump Debuts Very Dull Rose Garden Renovations
KILLED THE COLOR
Melania Trump on Saturday unveiled her overhaul of the White House Rose Garden—where she’ll deliver a speech on Tuesday for the Republican National Convention—and the early reviews have not been kind. Photos of the overwhelmingly green garden show a more somber color palette, with bushes geometrically laid out amid mostly white and cream-colored roses. According to C-SPAN, 10 crabapple trees were removed from the garden and will be replanted elsewhere on White House grounds. Twitter users were quick to accuse Trump of ruining the Rose Garden by ditching the colorful flowers and trees of the Obama administration in favor of a more austere look. The last time the Rose Garden was given a substantial renovation was in 1962, when Jacklyn Kennedy oversaw the redesign. The White House has not disclosed how much the renovations cost.