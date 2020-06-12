Melania Trump Delayed White House Arrival to Negotiate a Better Prenup, Says Report
Remember back in 2017 when, after her husband’s inauguration, Melania Trump stayed behind in New York City, supposedly so that their son, Barron, could finish the school year uninterrupted? Well, according to a new book, the first lady used that delay in her arrival as leverage to help her negotiate better financial terms in her prenuptial agreement with the president. Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan writes in her new book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, that the new first lady was upset about campaign revelations regarding Trump’s alleged sexual indiscretions and the notorious “grab them by the pussy” Access Hollywood tape. Jordan writes that Melania delayed her arrival at the White House to give her time to cool off and “to amend her financial arrangement with Trump—what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron.’”