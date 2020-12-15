Melania Trump Does the Unthinkable and Removes Her Mask at Children’s Hospital
SEASON’S GREETINGS
During a holiday visit to the Children’s National Hospital on Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump prepared to read a story to children by first removing her face mask. The hospital policy says anyone who enters the hospital must wear a mask “at all times,” according to CNN. This was the first lady’s fourth annual visit to the hospital. Normally she reads to a packed room full of children and their families, but this year only two children were present in-person and the event was broadcast across hospital televisions. Masked staff were also present.
Trump kept her face mask off the entire time she read, although she did social distance and had her mask on for a bingo drawing afterwards. The hospital and first lady haven’t returned requests for comment. President Trump and Melania Trump both tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, and according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, their antibodies should still be present. Guidance does not differentiate between those with antibodies and those without when it comes to mask wearing. “I’m thinking of you all,” Melania Trump told the children during the event. “Stay strong and well and Merry Christmas and happy holidays.”