Melania Trump Doesn't Mind Having Elon Musk Around Mar-a-Lago

William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.13.24 9:20PM EST 
Published 11.13.24 9:17PM EST 
Elon Musk and Melania Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden.
Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Melania Trump doesn’t mind Elon Musk—at least, that’s what a source told Page Six Wednesday. “Melania likes Elon,” they told the outlet, after Musk’s increasingly frequent presence around Donald Trump has drawn questions. The source noted Melania has even “been around more.” Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were recently given roles in a fake government “department” that’s apparently designed to ensure efficiency in government, even though it’s run by two people. As for Melania’s set-up, it doesn’t look like she will be living in the White House during her second stint as first lady, CNN reported Wednesday. She is expected to spend a “significant amount of time” at Trump Tower in Manhattan, partly because Barron Trump is enrolled at New York University. Donald Trump, apparently, doesn’t mind Melania’s less public role recently, according to the outlet. There “is no internal backlash among the president-elect’s team,” a source told them. Melania Trump didn’t attend her husband’s White House meeting Wednesday with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Legendary NBA Coach Gregg Popovich Recovering From Stroke
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.13.24 7:32PM EST 
San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is recovering from a “mild stroke” that occurred Nov. 2 at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, the team said in a news release Wednesday. “Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery,” their statement read. “At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined. During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family.” This season is Popovich‘s 29th as San Antonio’s head coach. The 75-year-old is the NBA‘s winningest coach, as well as its oldest. His coaching career began in 1973 as assistant coach at Air Force Academy. He has since won five NBA titles as head coach, and was three times named the league’s coach of the year, most recently in 2014. Spurs general manager Brian Wright said Popovich’s health scare had resulted in a “difficult time for everyone,” adding: “Coach Pop has been the leader of this organization for the last three decades. We all have come across or know people that just have a different aura, a difference presence about them. Clearly, he’s one of those people. When we walk into the building each and every day, we feel that leadership, we feel that presence and so not having him there’s clearly a void. And we miss him.”

The Lola Blanket Is The Softest, Most Luxurious Blanket I've Ever Owned
COZY VIBES
Kristen Garaffo 

Freelancer

Published 10.09.24 3:12PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that the temps are (finally!) beginning to dip, cozying up in a blanket on the couch in honor of cuffing season is non-negotiable. Whether I’m having a slow morning with coffee or settling in for movie night, I love nothing more than cocooning myself in a luxury blanket. Of course, as an interior design enthusiast, I appreciate how a chic throw can instantly elevate your living room sofa and signal the change of seasons.

Fall and winter are the perfect time to incorporate heavy knits and faux fur into your home decor lineup, so when Lola Blankets reached out to see if I’d like to try one of their throws, it was a no-brainer.

Lola Blanket
$109-$299

Lola Blankets proudly claims that they have the internet’s softest blankets and spoiler alert: I think they’re right. Each blanket is vegan, cruelty-free and made of the softest faux fur imaginable. It’s double-sided, so you can’t escape the coziness, and the ruching in the design is achieved with elastic, so there’s a slight stretch to it. They’re available in three sizes—the large is big enough for a queen-sized bed, the medium would be perfect for the sofa and there’s even a baby blanket.

Buy At Lola Blanket

I have the brand’s large-sized blanket that travels around my house, because the blanket is just that good. It stays on the bed for especially chilly nights. I move it to the sofa for extra cozy reading time, and it goes on my lap while I’m working. Even the dog will seek it out when she wants to take a nap. Everyone in my household is in love. And, for pet and children owners, Lola Blankets are shed-free, stain-resistant and machine washable (in cold water), so they’re easy to care for, too.

Pros:

  • Machine washable.
  • Stain resistant.
  • Double-sided.
  • Slightly stretchy—perfect for sharing with a partner or pet.
  • Doesn’t shed or pill.
  • Vegan and cruelty-free.
  • Available in three sizes.

Cons:

  • Hang-dry only.
  • Slightly expensive (but worth the price!).

These luxury blankets come in a variety of colors, ranging from warm neutrals to bold prints. I have one in cocoa butter, which is a mix of cream and light tan that looks equally gorgeous on my off-white sofa, as well as my bed. And while this specific colorway is sold out, Caramel N’ Cream is very similar! I’m so happy to have this blanket for the holiday season and beyond. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to the internet’s softest blanket—it’s a worthwhile investment and you totally deserve it.

The Best Heated Blankets, Because It's Finally Getting Cold
Korin Miller
Best heated blankets 2022

Dick Van Dyke, 98, Says He 'Won't Be Around' for More Trump
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.13.24 8:45PM EST 
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke, 98, endorsed Kamala Harris while reading a speech he read at a 1964 Civil Rights rally with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke doesn’t think he will live to see another Donald Trump’s second term in the White House—and that’s perfectly fine with him. Dyke, who turns 99 next month, was spotted out and about with his 52-year-old wife in California when he was asked about Trump’s return to office. Leaning into his famous sense of humor, Dyke made a dark joke: “Fortunately, I won’t be around to experience the four years.” The quip comes after Dyke endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Nov. 5 with a rousing speech he originally read in 1964 at an event on stage with Martin Luther King Jr. “I used to sing and dance and fall down a lot, actually,” he said in the video. “To those who tell us the inequality of the human animal is a necessary evil, we must respond by simply saying that first, it is evil, but not necessary.” His message being, “Hatred is not the norm.” When asked if the future of the country looks bright, Dyke responded: “I hope you’re right!”

Man's Dead Body Found After Three Days in Gym's Tanning Bed
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.13.24 1:16PM EST 
Published 11.13.24 9:49AM EST 
People work out at a Planet Fitness in Alexandria, Virginia.
People working out at a Planet Fitness in Alexandria, Virginia—not the location where Derek Sink was found. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

A man was found dead inside a tanning bed at an Indianapolis Planet Fitness Monday. The man, identified as 39-year-old Derek Sink, was reported missing on Sunday, two days after he arrived at the gym, People reports. Sink had substance abuse issues and wore an ankle monitor, which helped police locate the body. Family members told local NBC affiliate WTHR that investigators found a needle in the room, though the Marion County Coroner’s office has yet to “determine the exact manner and cause of death,“ police told People in a statement. The Planet Fitness in question was also open on Saturday and Sunday, raising questions as to how a dead body went undiscovered for three days. In a statement, the company said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members,” and that it has “robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols.”

This 2-in-1 Toy Is Designed for Women Who Have Never Had an Orgasm
VERSATILE
Scouted Staff
Published 11.13.24 6:29PM EST 
Two hands reach out for Tracy's Dog OG 3 Clitoral Sucking Vibrator
Tracy's Dog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It can be overwhelming to shop for a vibrator. There are endless motions, sizes, and shapes to choose from. That’s where the OG 3 Clitoral Sucking Vibrator comes in—a two-piece toy that can unfold like a shower handle, detach for specific sensations or bend for simultaneous stimulation. It‘s the perfect option for those who may not know what they’re looking for (and for those who absolutely do).

Tracy‘s Dog began with the singular goal of helping women who have never experienced an orgasm. Since then, they’ve created a series of toys designed to further that mission. The OG 3 is their most versatile product to date.

OG 3 Clitoral Sucking Vibrator
Discreet shipping
Buy At Tracy's Dog$90

Free Shipping

This toy is waterproof and made from “silky-smooth' silicone. Its Bendto Fix technology maintains a specific angle that fits your needs. The clitoral-sucking vibrator combines with the solo g-spot massager to encourage exploration and satisfaction.

Whether you’re new to using sex toys or a seasoned pro, this versatile sex toy will not disappoint.

Dems Scramble After Trump's 'Joke' About Unconstitutional Third Term
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.13.24 4:58PM EST 
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) speaks to the media during a break as Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, attends a closed deposition with members of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into the president, at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2024.
“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out,’” Trump told House Republicans on Wednesday. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Democrats are seeking to clarify language in the Constitution to make sure the two-term limit for presidents applies even if the terms are not consecutive. The resolution, led by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), will be introduced in the House of Representatives on Thursday, according to the New York Times. The proposed resolution states that the 22nd Amendment, which declares that a person who has been elected president twice cannot run again, “applies to two terms in the aggregate” and leaves no loophole. While it is unlikely that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will bring Goldman’s resolution to a vote, the initiative comes on the heels of comments made by President-elect Donald Trump, who reportedly joked with House Republicans on Wednesday about running for a third term in 2028. “I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out,’” he told the group. In July, Trump also mused about remaining in the Oval Office indefinitely, telling attendees at a conservative Christian event that they “won’t have to vote anymore” if he won the 2024 election.

'Air Bud' Creator Avoids Homelessness After Donations Pour In
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.13.24 4:17PM EST 
Published 11.13.24 3:13PM EST 
'Air Bud' creator Kevin DiCicco has plans to rent a studio apartment and create a new app after narrowly escaping homelessness.
'Air Bud' creator Kevin DiCicco has plans to rent a studio apartment and create a new app after narrowly escaping homelessness. GoFundMe/GoFundMe

Right before the holiday season, the man responsible for Disney‘s Air Bud has narrowly escaped homelessness after telling TMZ he was going to be evicted from his shelter. Kevin DiCicco, the person who owned and trained Buddy (the dog featured in the famous film franchise), has been saved by crowdfunding. He told TMZ that he was terrified to be kicked out of his San Diego shelter due to the day limit, and an old friend sprung into action and made a GoFundMe for him. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has raised over $11,500 out of its $200,000 goal. However, DiCicco told TMZ he now can afford a studio apartment, and medical care to help with his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which has been a roadblock for him. Not only is he no longer facing homelessness, but he has an idea to create an app to help owners teach their dogs sports. According to DiCicco, he never received much payment for the Air Bud gig. Buddy died in 1998, a year after the first film was released. “I was the Production Manager on Air Bud and my wife and I also did Air Bud 2. Those experiences were the best of my entire working career,” wrote one donator on the GoFundMe. “Buddy was the most amazing dog and his basketball skills were legendary!”

Lady Gaga to Star in Second Season of Hit TV Show
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.13.24 4:10PM EST 
Published 11.13.24 4:09PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Even though Halloween has passed, horror fans will be happy to learn that Lady Gaga will be starring in the new season of Wednesday, featuring star Jenna Ortega. Entertainment Weekly was first to break the news, and said that the full details of Gaga‘s role haven’t been released yet, but she is currently filming it in Europe. Ortega, who plays the break-out character of Wednesday Addams on the show, has received critical acclaim for her acting in the Netflix coming-of-age series. This isn‘t Gaga’s first spooky-themed television appearance, as she starred in American Horror Story and just debuted a leading role in the film, Joker: Folie à Deux. According to EW, at the Golden Globes in January 2023, Ortega even said that she wanted Gaga to join the series for season two, and made a potential storyline for the singer. Gaga is also slated to release her seventh album in February 2025.

Famed British Actor, Husband of 'Fawlty Towers' Star, Dies at 90
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.13.24 12:23PM EST 
Timothy West and wife Prunella Scales in 2004
Timothy West and wife Prunella Scales in 2004. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

The acclaimed British actor Timothy West has died peacefully in his sleep at age 90, his children announced in a statement on the social media platform X. During his 60-year career, West dazzled on both the screen and the stage, repeatedly starring in Shakespeare’s Macbeth and King Lear and portraying Winston Churchill in three separate films. He began his entertainment career as an assistant stage manager at the Wimbledon Theatre, the BBC reported, before eventually joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in the early 1960s. In the 1970s, he starred in BBC adaptations of Shakespeare’s Richard II and Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II, and in the 1980s, he appeared in the comedy drama series Brass and the Agatha Christie series Miss Marple. He had a memorable turn in the 2000s on the soap operas Coronation Street and EastEnders. And from 2014 to 2019, he hosted the popular Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys with his wife of 61 years, Fawlty Towers star, Prunella Scales. “Tim was with friends and family at the end,” his children wrote. He is survived by Scales, a sister, three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. “All of us will miss him terribly,” they said.

This Is Halle Berry's Go-to Probiotic Supplement
GUT SUPPORT
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.28.24 2:15PM EDT 
Published 10.25.24 7:15PM EDT 
A bottle of Pendulum Metabolic Daily on a counter surrounded by fruits like blue berries, strawberries, and cherries.
Pendulum/Pendulum

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Looking to do more to support your gut health? Pendulum’s Metabolic Daily is a live multi-strain probiotic that supports the body’s ability to do more with the food you eat. Think of your stomach as a professional sports team. This multi-strain probiotic is like adding a few MVP-level players to that team, enhancing the team’s overall performance. According to preclinical studies, Metabolic Daily can improve metabolism, help metabolize sugars and carbs, convert food into energy more efficiently, and sustain energy levels.

In fact, Pendulum’s Metabolic Daily is a favorite of award-winning actress, director, and producer Halle Berry. “Metabolic Daily is my go-to probiotic for keeping my energy levels up,” she says in a press release. “I’ve tried other probiotics since I was 19 years old, and nothing really moved my needle like this product moved my needle.”

Pendulum
Pendulum.

You can pick up a single bottle with 30 capsules for a month’s supply or subscribe for automatic shipments, which is super helpful for busy folks. You can also receive your order every month, every three months, or every six months. By subscribing, you also won’t have to worry about running out, and you’ll save up to 44 percent on your order.

If you’re looking for a new probiotic supplement to supercharge your wellness journey, look no further than this celeb-approved supplement.

'Full House' Star Reveals Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.13.24 10:17AM EST 
Dave Coulier
NBC

Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the “Full House” star revealed Wednesday on the Today Show. About five weeks ago, doctors biopsied a lump in his groin about the size of a golf ball and found he had B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive type of cancer, the beloved actor and comedian told host Hoda Kotb. So far, he’s had three surgeries and one round of chemotherapy, with treatments expected to continue until February. Fortunately, the cancer hasn’t spread to his bone marrow, meaning there’s about a 90 percent chance it will be in full remission after he finishes chemo, Coulier said. “I’m treating this as a journey, and if I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening, a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam, go do it, because for me early detection meant everything.” Coulier told Kotb that when he first noticed the lump, he thought his body was fighting off a cold. But within five days, it had grown to the size of a golf ball, which worried him enough to go in for tests. The initial diagnosis was like a “gut punch,” he said, but the cancer is “very treatable.” Coulier played Joey Gladstone on Full House from 1987 to 1995 before reprising the role on the spin-off Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. He now hosts an episode rewatch podcast called Full House Rewind, which he plans to continue throughout his treatment.

Vladimir Putin Declares War on 'Child-Free Propaganda'
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.13.24 2:25PM EST 
"In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on September 11, 2024.

The country will soon ban books, ads, films, TV shows and organizations that depict people without children.

Alexander Kazakov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russia is taking steps to ban any and all things—including books, ads, films, TV shows and organizations—that could be perceived as anti-procreation in effort to push Russians to have more children. Members of Russia‘s lower chamber of Parliament voted unanimously Tuesday for a Bill prohibiting “child-free propaganda,” with chamber speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urging, “Without children, there would be no country.” The Telegraph reported that the new law will impose fines up to 5 million roubles ($50,000) on organizations and 400,000 roubles ($4,000) on individuals who are guilty of spreading “child-free propaganda.” That includes depictions of couples without children. Russian President Vladimir Putin has openly warned for years that the country could become an “enfeebled nation” if it doesn’t reverse its downward population trend. He added in a 2000 address, “Today the demographic situation is one of the most alarming that the country faces.” The Telegraph reported that Russia’s population stands at around 144 million, down 2.5 percent since the Soviet Union collapse, and its birthrate is at its lowest in 25 years.

