Melania ‘Experts’ Say She Won’t Be Moving Back Into White House
REMAINING A RECLUSE
Aside from a few closed-door fundraisers and her son’s high school graduation, we haven’t seen much of Melania Trump since her husband left office in 2020—and some close to the former first lady say that’s unlikely to change even if Donald Trump takes back the White House this fall. That’s according to an Axios report on Monday, which claimed a “handful of Melania-ologists” said that she wouldn’t be moving back into the White House’s east wing should Trump take back the presidency. That’d make Melania quite the outlier if true, as nearly all first ladies—aside from Anna Symmes Harrison, whose husband died a month into his term, and Bess Truman, who lived across the street because of renovations—have spent a majority of their husbands’ terms living in the White House since its construction was completed in 1800. Axios reported that Melania wouldn’t be a total no-show in the nation’s capital, claiming those close to her predict she’d still turn up for appearances at “state dinners or special events.” It’s no secret that Melania hated her time in Washington, but only time will tell if that D.C. hatred is enough to keep her away from her potentially presidential husband full time or not.