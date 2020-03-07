Melania Trump Hits Back After Being Ruthlessly Criticized for Tennis Pavilion Post
First lady Melania Trump hit back on Saturday after being ruthlessly criticized online for posting photos of her work on the new White House tennis pavilion amid the global coronavirus crisis and a deadly tornado in Tennessee. Trump has been silent on the virus outbreak, which has infected over 300 Americans and killed 17 Americans, and instead tweeted on Thursday that she was “excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion.” Photos of her wearing a hard hat and looking over architectural plans immediately triggered a viral critique about the first lady’s priorities. Some likened her to Marie Antoinette, who lavishly renovated the Palace of Versailles as most of her husband’s constituents were suffering.
The first lady responded on Saturday. “I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the White House to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities,” she wrote, before adding the hashtag “be best” in reference to her anti-bullying campaign.