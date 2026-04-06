Melania Humiliated by Kid Who Doesn’t Recognize Her

A child at the White House’s Easter egg roll Monday appeared not to recognize First Lady Melania Trump, repeatedly asking for her name to her face.

“Who is that? Who is that? Who is that?” a small boy can be heard asking. The First Lady replied, “What? I don’t know.”

Melania's film struggled at the box office, but her husband still seems to believe she's a "movie star." Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The president, who was seated next to his wife, then interjected.

“She’s a movie star,” Trump said. “She came here from Hollywood.”

The president then repeated his words to the larger group of children. “You know who she is? She’s a movie star who came here from Hollywood.”

The apparent reference to his wife follows the release of the first lady’s documentary Melania in January.

The film, directed by Brett Ratner, grossed over $16 million against the $40 million Amazon MGM paid to produce it.

The Brett Ratner–directed film pulled in just $16 million despite a $40 million price tag from Amazon MGM. Amazon MGM Studios.

Critics were largely underwhelmed. The movie, which follows the first lady for the 20 days leading up to Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration, received just 10 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The annual Easter event on Monday, usually a festive occasion for any White House, was overshadowed by the president’s Easter morning social media post Sunday, where he aggressively demanded Iran “open the F---in’ Strait” of Hormuz or live in hell.

President Donald Trump joined a group of children during the White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Iran has effectively closed the strait, a critical chokepoint in the world’s oil trade, since the start of U.S.-Israeli attacks. Oil prices have surged as a result, with the cost of American gas jumping around 30%, on average, since late February.

Gas prices have surged since the beginning of the war. MS/REUTERS

It remains unclear when the conflict between the United States and Iran will end and the strait will open. In a press conference on Monday, the president said: “I can’t talk about cease-fire, but I will tell you we have an active, willing participant on the side.”

He added that Iran “would like to be able to make a deal,” but added that he couldn’t say more than that.

Meanwhile, Iran has ramped up its violent rhetoric towards the U.S., vowing to commit “devastating” retaliation if America follows through on threats to destroy the nation’s critical infrastructure, which Trump threatened to do.

Images distributed by Iranian state media purportedly showing the wreckage of an f-15 fighter jet shot down by Iran Iranian state media

This comes as more details emerge about the rescue of a second downed American airman inside Iran. The president said Monday that the service member’s F-15E jet was brought down by a shoulder-fired missile. Trump then turned his ire at the supposed “leaker” who gave the media information on the successful rescue of the first airman on Friday.

Image distributed by Iranian state media purportedly showing the wreckage of an f-15 fighter jet shot down by Iran Iranian state media