Melania Trump Is Selling Yet Another Bizarre NFT Collection
NFTRUMP
Melania Trump is planning to sell yet more digital art, this time as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) tied to artwork of Donald Trump in office. She’s calling it the “POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection,” according to a statement released Thursday. Dedicated to “celebrating the Trump presidency,” the 10 pieces of digital artwork, tied to 10,000 tokens priced at $50 on the Solana blockchain, will feature “iconic moments” from Trump’s time in office like his visit to Mt. Rushmore and the White House’s Christmas celebrations. Melania said, “I am proud to expand upon my NFT platform and am honored to be able to recognize important moments in our Nation’s history.” The choice of Christmas might seem to be Melania tooting her own horn, as the former first lady planned the Christmas festivities and decorations herself. However, she was recorded saying at the time, “Who gives a f--k about Christmas stuff?” Buyers won’t know which artwork their token represents until after purchase, and the tokens come in gold and platinum tiers, with the latter being rarer. Melania wrote, “Collectors can make multiple purchases to own the entire POTUS TRUMP Collection.” Who asked for Melania’s crypto art and who is buying it remains unclear: The announcement comes just a day after Bloomberg reported that the cash used to purchase Melania’s first NFT came from her own cryptocurrency wallet.