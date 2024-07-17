After barely being seen in public for the entirety of her husband’s 2024 presidential bid, former First Lady Melania Trump will reportedly appear at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

She will also be joined by two other Trump family members who have been absent from the campaign: Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, according to CNN’s Trump correspondent Kristen Holmes.

The power couple who enjoyed significant influence in the Trump administration have been nowhere near the trail this cycle.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, a Trump campaign official could not confirm whether Melania, Jared and Ivanka would be making an appearance at the convention in Milwaukee.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.