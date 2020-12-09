Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
    Melania Trump Can’t Wait to Get TF Out of the White House: Report

    ‘Just Wants to Go Home’

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Mandel Ngan/Getty via AFP

    While President Trump continues to challenge his electoral loss, the first lady apparently sees the writing on the wall of the White House. According to a report from CNN, Melania Trump “just wants to go home,” and has been asking associates if the first lady gets any post-presidency taxpayer funds. (They do not, except for a small annual pension to be paid out after the death of her husband.) A source told CNN that rumors of a 2024 presidential run for her husband “might not go over well” for the soon-to-be former first lady, who has already begun taking inventory of the family’s personal belongings in advance of their Jan. 20 departure from the White House.

