Melania Trump Lashes Out at Historian Who Dissed Her ‘Grim’ Rose Garden Renovation
CLAPPING BACK
Former first lady Melania Trump clapped back at NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss after he strongly criticized her controversial renovation of the historic Rose Garden at the White House. “Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear,” wrote Beschloss in a tweet on Saturday. The historian isn’t alone in his assessment, as some have urged first lady Jill Biden to undo the work of her predecessor. But Melania was not having it, and accused him of posting a misleading photo of the garden. “@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy,” she wrote. “The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian.” An online petition to restore the Rose Garden to its previous state has received more than 81,000 signatures.