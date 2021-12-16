Melania Trump Launches NFT Venture, Releases Creepy Art of Her ‘Cobalt Blue Eyes’
GRIFT MEETS GRIFT
Melania Trump has jumped on the crypto bandwagon with the launch of her own NFT platform, to be powered by the flailing MAGA social network known as Parler. In a statement announcing the venture Thursday, the Office of Melania Trump said the project will kick off with a “breathtaking watercolor” showcasing the former first lady’s “cobalt blue eyes.” The statement went on to promise “NFTs in regular intervals on MelaniaTrump.com.” The first NFT, called Melania’s Vision and featuring the former first lady’s heavily made-up eyes and nothing else, will be available from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31. The artwork is by Marc-Antoine Coulon and is said to serve as an “amulet to inspire” whoever purchases it. For $150, the digital artwork comes with “an audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope,” her office said. A portion of the proceeds is said to be going to help children aging out of the foster-care system through her Be Best program.