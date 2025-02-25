Trumpland

Melania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady

A FIRST LADY SECOND

The first lady has only been seen in public once in the last month.

Conrad Quilty-Harper
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
Conrad Quilty-Harper

Conrad Quilty-Harper

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsMysterious Bruise Appears on Trump’s Hand After Aggressive Shake With Macron
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsPete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
MediaRachel Maddow Calls Out Her Own Network For Firing Non-White Hosts
William Vaillancourt
Media‘Stunned’ MSNBC Host Katie Phang Speaks Out After Show Gets Canceled
Julia Ornedo