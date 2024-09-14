Melania Trump: Mar-a-Lago Search Is Warning to All Americans

Melania Trump sensationally claimed her constitutional rights were violated during an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in a video shared Saturday promoting her forthcoming memoir. The soft-lit black and white clip, posted to X, focuses on the Fourth Amendment, which provides citizens with the inalienable right to “be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects” from unreasonable searches and seizures.

“I never imagined by privacy would be invaded by the government here in America,” the former first lady says as somber orchestral music plays. “The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings.”

The alleged invasion of privacy refers to the February 2022 search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, which led to the GOP presidential nominee being indicted for pilfering classified documents.

“This is not just my story,” Melania continued. “It serves as a warning to all Americans—a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected.”

The video is the latest in a string of cinematic promotional posts hawking the former first lady’s tell-all book, Melania. Other teasers have featured Melania bemoaning the cost of living in America and alleged attempts to “silence” her husband.

Although the former first lady has stayed largely out of sight while Donald Trump runs his 2024 presidential campaign, her social media clips mirror the Republican nominee’s talking points. Melania has, for example, also hinted at a conspiracy involving the assassination attempt on her husband, alleging there was “more to the story” and that “we need to uncover the truth.”

According to Melania’s website, the memoir offers a “powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path.”

Fans can even snag a signed collector’s edition copy of the coffee table book—“printed on premium art paper with a special custom white binding” and “adorned with black foil, blocking, and a ribbon marker”—for $250.