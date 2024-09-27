New Melania Trump Memoir Tops Best-Seller List—But How Did It Get There?
BUYING IN BULK?
Melania Trump’s widely-publicized new memoir has become the number-one bestseller on Amazon—despite not yet being released. Aptly titled Melania, the book, which is set to hit shelves Oct. 8, hit this mark through preorders alone. According to its publisher, the “compelling and inspirational memoir” will detail the former first lady’s “Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump.” It will also get into “behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House.” While the Republican presidential nominee was quick to congratulate his wife in an X post, it’s worth noting that the Trump family—including son Don Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner—has a history of apparently attempting to manipulate best-seller lists: A Trump political committee reportedly spent over $250,000 buying the two mens’ books in bulk, both of which topped best-seller list, if briefly.