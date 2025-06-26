Melania Trump Mercilessly Ridiculed at Fiery House Hearing

Melania Trump’s modeling career and marriage became part of a punchline at a fiery House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday.

During a debate on how to restore integrity in the visa process, Democratic Texas lawmaker Jasmine Crockett savaged the Trump administration’s approach to travel bans and revoking visas.

“Integrity isn’t snatching lawful visa holders off the streets and throwing them into unmarked vans,” Crockett said. “Integrity is not revoking visas based on social media posts that hurt somebody’s little feelings, because kids decided they wanted to go after Trump or this administration. We have a thing called free speech in this country.”

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett addresses a House committee over Melania Trump's visa. screenshot

She then questioned why her Republican colleagues weren’t discussing a lack of integrity “when it comes to the president’s family’s visas.”

Crockett pointed out Melania was granted an EB1 visa, or the “Einstein visa”.

“Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa,” she said. “You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer; being an Olympic medalist; or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Last time I checked the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt.”

U.S. President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The Democratic firebrand referenced Melania’s history as a model, which included a nude shoot for GQ magazine in January 2000.

“Melania, the first lady, a model–and when I say model I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level–applied for and was given an EB1 visa.”

Crockett concluded, “It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”

Cato Institute's Alex Nowrasteh at the House committee. screen grab

Cato Institute’s Alex Nowrasteh, also part of the House hearing, then interjected to “defend Melania real quick.”

Nowrasteh, the vice president of economic and social policy at the institute, joked, “not everybody could marry Donald Trump, and I think that’s quite an achievement, so I think she deserves credit for that. Nobody up here could have done it!”

Crockett clapped back, “You sure are right, I couldn’t have done it.”

Nowrasteh: I want to defend Melania. Not everyone could marry Donald Trump. I think that’s quite an achievement. She deserves credit for that. Nobody up here could’ve done it pic.twitter.com/oWpwxNiJbL — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2025

The first lady has slipped off the radar after several public appearances earlier this month.

Melania walked the red carpet with the president at Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center, then attended the annual White House congressional picnic the next day. She was accused of falling asleep at the United States Army 250th Anniversary Parade, also Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, on June 14.

Her most recent social media post was celebrating the new American flag on the south lawn of the White House.