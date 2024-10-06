Melania Trump: My Prayers Helped Hurricane Victims

Melania Trump has claimed that her stories, prayers and help in “serving the food” provided support to hurricane victims during the Trump administration.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, the former first lady revealed how she would respond to future disasters in a possible Donald Trump administration.

“I think what they need to do and what we can do is connect with businesses so, you know, private businesses and big businesses that they could help establish foundations, that they could help those people in need,” she said, without being specific about which businesses could help.

But the former model did see an opportunity to speak of her own experience in responding to major disasters during the last Trump administration including Hurricane Maria – when he took weeks to release major funding for aid in Puerto Rico.

“I remember when I visited states when there was a hurricane,” she recalled. “I was there with people, I was praying with them, sharing the stories and also serving the food, and we were there with FEMA helping them.”

“I think it’s very important that they see that they have support behind them and that they will be okay.”

Bartiromo, who appeared to want to confirm what she had just heard, asked: “Just the fact that you are on the ground gives people support?”

Trump defiantly nodded and looked straight into Bartiromo: “Correct.”

At least she did not mention anything about nuking hurricanes – something her husband reportedly suggested doing when he was president.