Melania Trump Renegotiated Prenup Amid Donald’s Legal Woes: Report
THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM
Read it at Page Six
Former first lady Melania Trump renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump as the former president campaigns for a second term, sources told Page Six. The updated terms, which sources say involve both finances and property, increase the trust set up for the couple’s youngest son, Barron. It’s believed to be at least the third time the couple has renegotiated their prenup. This instance comes amid a number of costly legal battles for the former president as Trump fights four criminal indictments, is set to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll after losing a defamation battle, and may be forced to pay $250 million in the civil case against him and his businesses in New York.