Melania Trump Says Donald Was ‘Encouraging’ Her to Have More Kids

Melania Trump says her husband, Donald Trump, encouraged her to have more children—but she was content to not have any others after their son, Barron.

“I was always perfectly fine with one,” the former first lady said Thursday in a Fox & Friends interview to promote her forthcoming memoir. “And Donald was encouraging to have more and I said, like, I’m completely fine with one because it’s [a] very busy life, and I know how busy he is. And I’m in charge of everything, so that’s why it’s—it’s just perfect.”

Fox host Ainsley Earthardt then asked Trump about comments her husband made in one of his own previous interviews on the network. When asked earlier this month what readers would get from the memoir book, Donald Trump responded in part: “I do believe she loves her husband—that’s probably the biggest surprise to a lot of people.”

“So what do you love most about your husband?” Earhardt asked Melania.

“His being,” the former first lady answered. “His humor, his personality, his kindness. He is very special. His positivity. His energy—it’s unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship.”

Earhardt also gave Trump the thankless task of choosing “one word” she would use to describe the Republican nominee on national television.

“Caring,” Melania answered after an agonizing pause. “Caring, especially for this country.”

The former first lady also gave a riveting account of what she and her husband like to do for fun together. “Have dinner,” she answered. “Sometimes quiet dinner, or dinner with friends, and listen to the music. All kinds of different musics.”

Earhardt also pressed Trump on her “advice for blended families” given that the former president already had four children—Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany—when she married him in 2005.

Trump counseled others to take individuals “as they are.”

“You can not control anyone,” she said. “You could control only your own behavior, your own words. Everybody’s in control of [their] own self. I’m not in control of my husband. I’m not in control of his children. I’m not even in control of my child.”

She said her son, Barron, made his own decision to “study in New York,” where she lives.

Fox & Friends also aired a picture from her book showing a young Barron sitting in a kids’ Mercedes car while Melania watches on from an extremely lavish desk decorated with gold. She says the photo comes from a time when she was working on her “very successful” collection of jewelry for QVC.

“I think it’s very important that we show our children that we are working too,” Trump said. “To give them an example how life is, that they see us, that we are productive.”