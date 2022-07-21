Melania Trump Says She Was Too Busy to Notice Jan. 6 Riots

Melania Trump claims she had no idea that insurrectionists were overrunning the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to block the election of Joe Biden—because she was helping photographers take archival photos of the White House. The former first lady’s statement to Fox News comes after her ex-chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, revealed that she urged Melania to tweet out a message deploring the violent riots and was rejected. Instead of taking any blame herself, Melania pointed the finger at Grisham in explaining why she was supposedly in the dark about the events at the Capitol that had transfixed the rest of the nation. “In fact, Ms. Grisham failed to provide insight and information into the events surrounding January 6 as she had abandoned her post in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “Shamefully, this behavior has only partially become public knowledge; yet was consistent for Ms. Grisham.”
