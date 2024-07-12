Melania Trump Set to Rally Troops Behind Her Husband at RNC: Report
SHE’S BACK!
Melania Trump will make her grand return to the campaign trail with a rare appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week, CNN reported. The former first lady has kept out of the spotlight for the majority of former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, and their marriage has been under constant scrutiny. She also stayed away from her husband’s hush-money trial involving an alleged affair with a porn star in the spring, and has made only a few appearances at private fundraisers. The former president is said to be aware that he needs his wife in order to win the election, and Melania Trump has the leverage to decide when and where she will campaign to try to rally the troops behind him, CNN reported. Trump allies say the former first lady supports her husband, and they told CNN that she is selective in choosing her political appearances.