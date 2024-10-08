Melania Sheds a Little Light on Trump’s Bedtime Habits

Melania Trump has been married to her husband for 19 years, during which time she had a front-row seat to the former president’s bedtime routine.

She spilled on one detail of that regimen in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Tuesday, suggesting that Donald Trump sleeps in something other than pajamas.

She joined The Five to promote her new memoir, aptly titled Melania, which hit shelves earlier in the day.

Asked by Fox News host Greg Gutfeld if she would have married Trump had she known he was going to be president, Melania held up a finger. “Huh. That’s an interesting question,” she said, prompting laughter from the hosts.

After she shared that her husband does, in fact, occasionally sleep, Gutfeld then asked if he wore pajamas to bed.

“No,” Melania replied, smiling.

Gutfeld prodded her: “What does he wear when he sleeps?” She replied with a zip-the-lips gesture, eliciting more laughter from the group.

Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters then jumped in, deftly changing the subject to the early days of Trump and his wife’s relationships.

“One of the things she does get into the book, Greg, since I have read it and you haven’t: the first date, and how he courted you,” Watters said. “That courtship is very special.”

In her 256-page “platitude-ridden tale” (according to Vanity Fair), the former first lady furnishes the reader with an account of how she first met Trump at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998.

“From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature,” she writes, recalling that he flirted with her even with another blonde bombshell on his arm.

Melania, who was 28 at the time, writes that she refused to give Trump her number but decided to take his business card.

She waited to call—which Trump immediately admonished her for by saying: “Why didn’t you call sooner? I was thinking about you.”