Melania Trump Whines About FLOTUS Role in Secret Recording: ‘Who Gives a F*ck About Christmas Stuff?’

First Lady Melania Trump doesn’t much care for the holidays at the White House, according to a newly released recording of a private conversation.

In a secretly taped July 2018 exchange shared by her former close friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, she said: “I’m working like—my ass off—on Christmas stuff, you know? Who gives a f--k about Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Wolkoff shared the recording while speaking with CNN late Thursday. Wolkoff has written a book about her friendship with the First Lady and its abrupt ending, Melania and Me. President Trump’s Justice Department and lawyers representing Melania have threatened Wolkoff with legal action to suppress the book to no avail. Wolkoff helped plan the presidential inauguration for Trump and is now aiding a federal probe into the event.

“Then I do it,” Melania continues. “And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f--king break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

Melania expresses similar antipathy towards the press as her husband in the conversation as well.

“I was trying to get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance...They would not do the story because they, they are against us because they’re liberal media,” she said. “Yeah, if I go to Fox, they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox!”

Speaking with Anderson Cooper, Wolkoff described Melania as having an “internal conflict” about her varying roles as First Lady.