Melania Trump Statue Burned Just Outside Her Slovenian Hometown
TORCHED
Read it at Reuters
A wooden statue of Melania Trump was lit on fire Saturday in Slovenia, near the first lady’s hometown. The artist who had commissioned the sculpture, Brad Downey, had the statue removed on July 5. A wooden statue of President Donald Trump had been burned in Slovenia just months ago in January. Downey, who is American but works out of Berlin, had hoped his statue of the first lady would create dialogue about American politics, given that Melania Trump is an immigrant married to a president who seeks to stem immigration. Though the investigation is still pending, Downey said he hopes to interview the perpetrators for an upcoming exhibition.