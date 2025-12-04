Melania Sucks Up to Putin After He Humiliates Her Husband

Melania Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “leadership” on child reunifications, even as President Donald Trump’s latest peace push fell apart in spectacular fashion.

The first lady, 55, issued a White House statement on Thursday announcing that seven Ukrainian children—six boys and one girl—taken during Russia’s invasion have been returned to their families after quiet talks with Moscow.

Melania praised Russia’s “leadership and persistent diplomacy,” adding that her “dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering.”

“I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families,” she said.

“Their bridge-building has created a tangible collaborative environment—an anchor for optimism. This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase."

Melania Trump (3rd L)—with her husband, Donald—was last photographed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 11, 2018, in Paris, as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. FRANCOIS MORI/FRANCOIS MORI/AFP via Getty Images

Melania’s upbeat tone came hours after Trump, 79, told reporters: “I don’t know what the Kremlin is doing.” His startling admission came days after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner briefed him on a “reasonably good meeting” with Putin, 73, that still produced no deal.

On Wednesday, the peace effort was left in tatters, with key U.S. ally, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, saying everyone knew Putin wasn’t serious about negotiations.

Vladimir Putin and his team meet with President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. KRISTINA KORMILITSYNA/Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Melania’s nod to Putin is perhaps not surprising. In October, she announced from the White House that she had been in “ongoing” direct contact with Putin since sending him a letter in August, and she said back-channel meetings had followed.

“Since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communications regarding the welfare of these children,” she said.

Trump has repeatedly elevated Putin in his Ukraine push, even rolling out the red carpet for him in Alaska in August, but leaving with nothing tangible.