Melania Thinks It’s Time to ‘Leave Her Mark on History’
OUT OF THE SHADOWS
Melania Trump is reportedly ready for her moment in the spotlight. The former first lady, who’s made only a handful of public appearances since Donald Trump left office, was reportedly encouraged by her “positive reception” at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral. She’s “feeling more sure of herself—as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure,” a Trumpworld source told Page Six. Earlier this month, Melania also gave a speech at the National Archives Naturalization Ceremony in Washington, D.C., where she shared her own difficult path to citizenship with the crowd. “Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history… She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around,” the source said. “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” the source added.