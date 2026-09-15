Melania Trump Unveils Plan to Flood Schools With AI Tools

Melania Trump has unveiled a plan to bring AI to students in a small North Carolina county.

The first lady, 55, announced Tuesday that her Fostering the Future initiative has partnered with Nvidia, a tech giant that President Donald Trump has invested in, to bring AI tools to students in Ashe County.

“Stay curious and always challenge yourself. And I have a special surprise to help jumpstart that curiosity,” she said Tuesday at an elementary school in Ashe County. “Be Best Fostering the Future and Nvidia have joined together to provide 1,500 students in Ashe County with StudyFetch subscriptions.”

“We have also arranged to provide 100 Jetson Nano developer kits for the young ones here at the Mountain View Elementary as well as for other schools in district,” she continued. “Dream big and use these AI tools to build something never created before. Maybe one of you will create the next robot, and if you do, make sure you bring it into the White House to show me.”

The new AI push was part of the first lady's Fostering the Future initiative. KENT NISHIMURA/via REUTERS

StudyFetch is an AI learning platform that helps students make their course material interactive. Nvidia’s Jetson Nano developer kit, meanwhile, is a powerful computer designed for makers, learners, and developers.

Disclosure forms made public earlier this year showed that Trump reported financial transactions on tech stocks worth hundreds of millions of dollars, including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. Each trade was valued between $5 million and $25 million, according to his filings with the Office of Government Ethics.

The Washington Sun previously reported that the timing of Trump’s transactions curiously coincided with major developments at the firms whose stock he bought or sold.

A week after Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of Nvidia stock in February, the company announced a massive chip deal with Meta. The president also bought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Nvidia stock just a week before the Commerce Department approved the sale of its chips to China.

The White House maintained at the time that there were “no conflicts of interest.”

“President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public — which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told CNBC.

On Monday, Trump personally called Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was onstage at the All In Summit in Los Angeles, to wave off concerns over AI.